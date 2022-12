SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 19, 2022.

Marcy Elizabeth Jones, 33, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.

Allen Keith Miller, 58, Sulphur: Failure to possess a license for home improvements; theft under $25,000.

Berry Lett Carter, 58, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Bobby Chase Brunk, 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; trespassing (2 charges); possession of marijuana.

Vester Clark Jr., 57, Turkey Creek: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during crime.

Ronald Wayne Fritz, 58, Starks: Theft over $25,000.

Akil Roshaud Grant, 29, Lake Charles: Battery; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer; switched license plates.

Brenden Phillip Flores, 22, Sulphur: Stalking.

Christy St. Romain, 44, Iowa: Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of Schedule IV drug; theft under $1,000.

