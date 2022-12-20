50/50 Thursdays
State Fire Marshal’s Office offers safety tips for staying warm

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s cold now and it will be even colder by the end of the week.

It’s important to stay warm safely, and watch out for fire hazards that could lead to deadly consequences.

People use lots of different ways to warm themselves and homes, even candles.

Ashley Rodrigue with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said space heaters are popular but should be used carefully.

“Space heaters are fine, but you’ve got to use them in a smart and safe way. First of all, make sure when you’ve got those space heaters plugged in, they are directly into the wall. Don’t put them into an extension cord, don’t put them into a power strip that has multiple outlets. If it’s a high voltage object you want to make sure it’s straight into the wall to avoid any kind of overheating,” Rodrigue said.

Rodrigue said make sure the space heater is three to five feet away from anything that could catch fire.

When it’s time to go to bed, she said turn off sources of heat.

“We really need everybody to pile up on the socks, sweatshirts, the blankets. Get those rooms warm while you’re awake and in them, then turn them off when you go to bed,” Rodrigue said.

She urged everyone to have smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to prevent deadly consequences if something goes wrong.

For more tips, CLICK HERE. You can also visit Entergy and the Fire Marshal’s websites.

