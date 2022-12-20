SOWELA Spotlight: Spring enrollment begins

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The holiday break is here and registration is now underway for the Spring semester at SOWELA Technical Community College. Interim Executive Director of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Allison Dering joined the Sunrise crew this morning and says those who are registering now will have access to the full array of classes they offer.

Registration for the Spring semester will be open until Jan. 9, 2023, with the semester beginning on Jan. 17.

If you’re looking for a new beginning for the new year, there’s no time like the present to enroll and get trained for a new job. And even those who might have been hesitant to jump into a college to get a four-year degree, there are plenty of academic classes offered at SOWELA that can transfer over into those degrees to colleges all across the country if you just want to start off slow.

And while many might be hesitant to add a new expense like college in the current economy, SOWELA does it’s best to make sure that its classes are accessible to anyone regardless of their financial status. Tuition for SOWELA has not increased in 7 years and will run you about $2,100 per semester with some technical classes having extra fees. And there is a $500 scholarship available for new students.

Remember, while there are a variety of scholarships available to help pay for tuition, scholarships are first-come-first-serve for the following programs:

  • Accounting
  • Aviation Maintenance Technology
  • Chemical Laboratory Technology
  • Digital Arts and Communication
  • Information Systems Technology
  • Outdoor Power Equipment Technology
  • Surgical Technology
  • Vehicle Maintenance Technology
  • Welding (at SOWELA Oakdale and Jennings locations only)

The school will be closed beginning Friday, Dec. 23 for Christmas break but will open back up on Jan 3.

To learn more about scholarship opportunities or to register, contact the One Stop Enrollment Office at (337) 421-6550 or onestop@sowela.edu.

