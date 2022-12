Many in west DeRidder without water

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in west DeRidder are without water after a tree fell on a water line, according to DeRidder City Hall.

Workers were working to repair the line until 9:45 p.m. Monday, when flooded conditions made the work environment unsafe, DeRidder City Hall said.

DeRidder City Hall said workers will be back on site Tuesday morning, December 20.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.