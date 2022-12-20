Local Rabbi discusses importance of the ‘Festival of Lights’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today marks the second day of Hanukkah.

The holiday represents the freedom from oppression for rebel Jews who reclaimed their temple in Jerusalem from the Greeks. To commemorate this, a candle is lit every night after sundown for eight days.

“It’s really the world’s first holiday of religious freedom, the freedom that we cherish here of course in the United States,” Rabbi Barry Weinstein said.

Over 2,000 years ago, Jews re-captured their temple in Jerusalem. After restoration, the temple was rededicated with oil that was only supposed to last for one night but instead, it lasted eight. Symbolizing the miracle of the eight days of Hanukkah, also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’.

Weinstein said that the shamash or shammas is a service candle used to light the other candles.

The ritual is every night after sundown.

Family and friends can participate in lighting one candle as blessings and songs of prayer are recited.

“The light of Hanukkah is the light of love and interfaith companionship, and love is not the only thing that brings light, so do the delicious sweets you can indulge in like potato pancakes,” Weinstein said. “Potato pancakes are a symbolic representation of the oil which is of the miracle. Then we have Sufganiyot which is the Hebrew word for a donut or a sweet pastry, again with the oil that represents the miracle of the oil.”

He said there is a time for love, to eradicate hate, and to dwell in peace.

“The message I want people to take away is how blessed we are to live in a country that cherishes freedom of religion for us all,” Weinstein said.

The public is welcome to celebrate the third day of Hanukkah with Rabbi Weinstein on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.