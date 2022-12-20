Lake Charles audiologist explains ways to live with tinnitus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Have you experienced persistent ringing in your ears after COVID?

Tinnitus is an incurable ringing in the ears and can be debilitating.

For Stephanie Bordelon, it’s exactly that. She said her life is on hold since experiencing the condition after having COVID.

“It’s hard to get out and go places in fear of it getting louder, “Bordelon said. “You stay away from large crowds. You protect your ears at all times from the wind, the weather, and just you try to avoid certain foods that make it spike.”

Bordelon has tried everything to help her situation. She said it’s keeping her from enjoying life with her family.

“I don’t get to see my grandbaby as much, because you don’t want to be around a bunch of people,” Bordelon said. “Anything that might trigger it, you don’t want to be around it.”

While there is little support of correlation between COVID-19 and tinnitus, Dr. Heidi Sorrells said it’s not uncommon to experience after having any virus.

“We often see tinnitus even after a cold,“ Dr. Sorrells said.

The most common cause is hearing loss.

“In the middle ear, infection, but also things like autoimmune disorders, traumatic brain injuries, high blood pressure, pharmaceutical effects,” Dr. Sorrells said.

Dr. Sorrells said it’s important to find the root of the problem when helping her patients. For those with hearing loss, hearing aids can help.

“Not being in complete silence is basically going to distract the brain from thinking about it,” Dr. Sorrells said. “Finding ways to reduce stress. Additionally, cognitive behavioral therapy has been found to be extremely effective.”

Bordelon said she wants to bring awareness to the issue. She hopes to see more research and better treatment in our area.

