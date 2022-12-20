50/50 Thursdays
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found safely inside the vehicle.(NC State Highway Patrol)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Troopers in North Carolina located a child kidnapping victim and another child who had been missing since May inside a car driving on an interstate highway Monday afternoon.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, a 5-year-old had been abducted in Rock Hill, S.C. and the abductor was believed to be heading to Virginia.

Troopers saw the suspected vehicle on I-85 in North Carolina, just north of Hillsborough and took the driver into custody.

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found safely inside the vehicle.

According to State Highway Patrol, the children are under care of Orange County Child Protective Services and the suspect was turned over to the sheriff’s office for processing.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.

