Helpful tips to prevent pipes from freezing this winter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents are getting ready for the colder months ahead, and with many homes having exposed pipes, it’s best to act sooner rather than later.

“Just make sure any exposed pipes or anything to wrap those up with some sort of insulation any water wells or anything wrap those or have some sort of heat light or heat lamp on them,” Stine employee Cody Ware said.

Lake Charles utility manager Kevin Hisey said there are other steps you can take to prevent your pipes from potentially freezing.

“One suggestion we have is during the coldest parts of the night or early morning is to open up the cabinets in the home, so the heat can travel throughout the house,” Hisey said.

Lake Charles public workers advise people with homes that are elevated to consider dripping water from one faucet in the home to prevent the pipes in the crawl space from freezing.

However, if your home is on a slab and well insulated, running a faucet may not be needed.

“If your house is elevated or on peers, make sure you get underneath there or get a contractor underneath there to get those pipes properly insulated so no damage occurs,” Hisey said.

Frozen or burst pipes can lead to significant damage and be costly to repair so it’s important to take the necessary precautions well ahead of time.

“Get prepared now. You don’t wait until the last minute and be out there and possibly any rain where it starts to get cold and scrambling at the last minute to find the stuff you need,” Ware said.

If your pipes do happen to freeze, Hisey advises people to turn off the main water valve to prevent any further damage to the house.

