Health Headlines: Additional benefits of bariatric surgery

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Gastric bypass and other weight loss procedures, collectively known as “Bariatric Surgery,” help people who are obese shed extra pounds. Worldwide, about 580 thousand people undergo these procedures each year. But did you know bariatric surgery offers benefits beyond weight loss?

More than two out of every five adults in the US are obese. Bariatric surgery helps many of these people drop weight, but new research at Cleveland Clinic is showing it can also do much more.

Cleveland Clinic, Cardiologist, Amgad Mentias, MD, says “We found that patients with morbidity who underwent bariatric surgery had significantly lower risk of death and also heart failure, and heart attack, and stroke.”

Another study published in JAMA found obese adults who lost weight with bariatric surgery had a 32 percent lower risk of developing cancer and a 48 percent lower risk of cancer-related death compared to those who didn’t have surgery. Other research has shown bariatric surgery puts type 2 diabetes into remission, lessens joint pain, relieves depression, and even improves fertility. It’s also effective for sleep apnea. More than 80 percent of people experience remission of their sleep apnea one year after surgery.

Doctor Mentias says, “If a patient was diagnosed with obesity, they should not delay the decision to seek help if they have been trying to lose weight and have not been very successful.”

Of course, as with any surgery, there are also risks such as infection, blood clots, bleeding, and more. The bottom line: you need to talk to your doctor about both the benefits and the risks of bariatric surgery before making a decision.

While the numbers depend on the type of bariatric surgery you have, people often experience a 40 to 80 percent reduction in excess weight after having the procedure. The risk of death associated with bariatric surgery is about .1 percent and the likelihood of having a major complication is about 4 percent according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

Contributors to this news report include Julie Marks and Roque Correa.

