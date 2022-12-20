50/50 Thursdays
Funeral arrangements announced for Welsh Greyhounds flag runner Jessie Bonnette
By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jessie Bonnette, a former flag runner for the Welsh Greyhounds who passed away at the age of 26 on December 15.

Bonnette was the winner of the Athlete of the Year award for Jeff Davis Parish in the 2014 Southwest Louisiana Special Olympics.

Bonnette’s family will welcome friends and extended relatives for visitation on Wednesday, December 21 at Living Way Pentecostal Church from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Visitation will continue on Wednesday at the Hixson Funeral Home in Welsh from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and then on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until time of services.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Ardoin Cove in Lacassine.

