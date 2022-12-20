FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool again Wednesday; then turning very cold by Thursday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds gave way to a bit of sunshine this afternoon which helped temperatures warm up into the 50s but once the sun sets, temperatures will drop back into the 40s again overnight as clouds begin to thicken up as well. The good news is that we stay rain free and again above freezing for low temperatures tonight.

Wednesday’s forecast will again be on the cool side, and a lot like today, clouds will dominate as high temperatures only warm into the 50s. Even on Wednesday night, lows remain above freezing. So for now we remain above freezing even for our nighttime lows. It won’t be until Thursday night that the temperatures drop to below freezing.

Looking at the temperatures across the country right now, it’s already very cold across much of the U.S. but the extreme cold is still moving down through Canada as temperatures are anywhere from 20 to 40 degrees below zero. The cold Siberian airmass will continue to work southward through the continental United States over the next several days. We have issued an alert day for the extreme cold for Southwest Louisiana on Friday.

If we time things out with the Arctic front, we can expect it to move through Southwest Louisiana by late Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the 60s and we could see a few quick showers, but the cold and dry air behind the front will quickly cut off any precipitation before any chance of snow or ice could changeover. Some areas may already be down to freezing shortly after sunset with temperatures continuing to drop into the middle to upper teens by Friday morning, not to mention wind chills that will be in the single digits to near zero.

Most areas in Southwest Louisiana will likely remain below freezing all day Friday and warming back up to above freezing until Saturday afternoon. That after more hard freeze conditions return for both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Make sure to prepare ahead of the time for the cold by protecting your pipes that are exposed and bring inside any plants that you want to survive the cold by Thursday evening and keep them inside through Monday. Also, make sure to bring pets inside Thursday evening and keep them out of the cold through the holiday weekend. The wind chills will be brutal Thursday and Friday.

It’s also important to note that we are not expecting any ice or snow on roadways that would cause driving disruptions for your Christmas travel plans on Friday or evening through the weekend.

This will be a fairly short-lived cold snap considering by next week temperatures will be back in the 60s to near 70 by Wednesday and Thursday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

