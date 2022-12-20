FEMA announces $1.3M for West Calcasieu Airport repairs

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $1,348,743 in disaster aid to assist in Hurricane Laura repairs, according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

The funds have been earmarked for the following:

$1,348,743 to the West Calcasieu Airport Managing Board to replace the Southland Field Big Bulk Community Hangar B facility, which was damaged during Hurricane Laura.

