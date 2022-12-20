50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FEMA announces $1.3M for West Calcasieu Airport repairs

FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19-related deaths
FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19-related deaths(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $1,348,743 in disaster aid to assist in Hurricane Laura repairs, according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

The funds have been earmarked for the following:

  • $1,348,743 to the West Calcasieu Airport Managing Board to replace the Southland Field Big Bulk Community Hangar B facility, which was damaged during Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Pipe prepping for cold weather
Prepping Pipes
3 victims die in fires across Louisiana within 26 hours
2022 SWLA Christmas Events
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
SWLA Christmas Lights Map