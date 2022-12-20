50/50 Thursdays
DeRidder Social Security Office temporarily closes for renovations(Kameleon007 via Canva)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Social Security Office on 807 South Pine St. is scheduled to temporarily close for renovations beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

The office is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 31, 2023.

During the closure, DeRidder area residents can visit the Leesville office at 2100 Sartor St.

Residents can also access online services on the national social security website HERE or by calling 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may also call 1-800-325-0778 for assistance.

The social security office encourages anyone wishing to visit the office to first schedule an appointment by calling first as many services can be accessed via phone call, saving you a trip to the office.

