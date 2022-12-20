City of DeRidder releases update on broken water line

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A broken water line cause by a tree falling has left many in west DeRidder without water.

The City of DeRidder issued a statement regarding the status of the repairs:

We were unable to make a repair to the existing line. The city has entered an emergency agreement with Mastercraft Construction to run a new line under Cowpen Creek. The material and equipment are en route to the location and work will begin soon. This will be an extensive project as they work to bore and connect to the existing infrastructure under the creek.

While it is difficult to predict a time frame considering the repairs ahead, right now, we estimate an additional 24-hour outage. We will continue to update as we have information.

The following businesses and streets are affected by the outage:

Blue Ridge Drive

Piedmont Drive

Robert E. Lee Drive

Sheridan Drive

Dedria Lane

Country Lane

Charles Road

Henry’s Trailer Park

Wingate Road

Henry’s Gas Station

New Life Baptist Church

Myers Colonial Funeral Home

Residents and businesses impacted by the outage can visit the DeRidder Police Department, located on 200 S. Jefferson St., for free water bottle distribution until 10 p.m. tonight.

