Cameron Ferry remains closed due to Coast Guard, DOTD conducting tests

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Further delays are expected for the re-opening of the Cameron Ferry, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

The DOTD is continuing to perform testing runs and programming work on the ferry, and no date has been set for it to begin transporting passenger vehicles.

The U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to conduct Failure Mode Effect Analysis (FMEA) tests on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

