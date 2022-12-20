50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cameron Ferry remains closed due to Coast Guard, DOTD conducting tests

Further delays are expected for the re-opening of the Cameron Ferry, according to the Louisiana...
Further delays are expected for the re-opening of the Cameron Ferry, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Further delays are expected for the re-opening of the Cameron Ferry, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

The DOTD is continuing to perform testing runs and programming work on the ferry, and no date has been set for it to begin transporting passenger vehicles.

The U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to conduct Failure Mode Effect Analysis (FMEA) tests on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Pipe prepping for cold weather
Prepping Pipes
University Parkway apartment unit destroyed in fire
University Parkway apartment unit destroyed in fire
FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19-related deaths
FEMA announces $1.3M for West Calcasieu Airport repairs
3 victims die in fires across Louisiana within 26 hours