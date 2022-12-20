50/50 Thursdays
Bayou Border Battle Day One

By Matthew Travis
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The inaugural Bayou Border Battle hosted by Sulphur High School at the Legacy Center tipped off on Monday for day one of the two day tournament as teams from Texas, and Louisiana headed to Lake Charles for the tournament.

The day began at 3:30 as the Summer Creek Lady Bulldogs from Houston, Texas took on the Fairview Lady Panthers from Grant, Louisiana, and Summer Creek’s two hour journey from Houston was worthwhile as the Lady Bulldogs topped the Panthers 98 to 61, as the state of Texas took a 1-0 lead over the state of Louisiana.

Game two followed around 5:00 as it was the Fairview boys team’s turn, as the Panthers took on the Orangefield Bobcats out of Orange, Texas. In the end, the Fairview Panthers finish the day with an overall record of 1-1, as the boys team gets the tight 70-64 win over Orangefield to even up the score as both states are now on the board with a win.

Game three pitted the Summer Creek boys team against the Peabody Warhorses out of Alexandria, Louisiana, and just like their girls team did a couple of hours earlier, the Summer Creek Bulldogs get a big win as they handled the Warhorses 90-74, as Texas jumped back in front 2-1 over Louisiana.

The day wrapped up with the tournament hosts, the Sulphur Golden Tors hosting the Vidor Pirates out of Vidor, Texas. The final game of the day started out slow as it was just 6-3 almost seven minutes into the game, but it sped up quite a bit as Sulphur took a 31-21 lead into the locker room for halftime, and the Golden Tors would keep that momentum going as they would go onto win 64-53, and day one ended with the two states tied at 2-2.

Game two gets underway early at noon on Tuesday:

  • (Girls) 12:00 p.m. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (TX) vs. Barbe (LA)
  • (Boys) 1:30 p.m. Hardin Jefferson (TX) vs. Vinton (LA)
  • (Boys) 3:00 p.m. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (TX) vs. Barbe (LA)
  • (Boys) 4:30 p.m. East Chambers (TX) vs. Iowa (LA)
  • (Boys) 6:00 p.m. West Brook (TX) vs. Madison Prep (LA)
  • (Boys) 7:30 p.m. Beaumont United (TX) vs. Zachary (LA)

