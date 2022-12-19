50/50 Thursdays
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 90 eastbound reschedules ramp closure

Road Closure and Traffic Alert Update
Road Closure and Traffic Alert Update(City of Toledo)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Iberia, LA (KPLC) - Due to inclement weather, today’s ramp closure has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 7:00 a.m.

Authorities said the ramp at LA 329 (Avery Island Road) will be closed until Monday, May 1, 2023.

The entrance ramp has been closed since Saturday, Dec. 17 for the reconstruction of US 90 eastbound.

For alternative routes, you can visit www.dotd.la.gov.

