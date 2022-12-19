TRAFFIC ALERT: US 90 eastbound reschedules ramp closure

Iberia, LA (KPLC) - Due to inclement weather, today’s ramp closure has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 7:00 a.m.

Authorities said the ramp at LA 329 (Avery Island Road) will be closed until Monday, May 1, 2023.

The entrance ramp has been closed since Saturday, Dec. 17 for the reconstruction of US 90 eastbound.

For alternative routes, you can visit www.dotd.la.gov.

