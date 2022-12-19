SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 18, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 18, 2022.
Wesley James Yokum Jr., 20, Crowley: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Dewayne Eugene Davis, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer; out of state detainer.
Selby Nicole Blanchard, 29, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Jessie Cole Langley, 25, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Gavin Blaine Johnson, 20, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Tonnisha Okema Mitchell, 41, Iowa: Home invasion.
Junius O. Taylor, 49, Austin, TX: Probation violation.
Deshon Keierra Strauss, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Romain Jamar Melanson, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Douglas Allen Kane, 65, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
Ryan Jacob Richard, 31, Westlake: Domestic abuse.
Maurisio Aguirre, 43, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; burglary.
Claiborne Lawrence Bergeron, 61, Westlake: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000.
