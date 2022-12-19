50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 18, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 18, 2022.

Wesley James Yokum Jr., 20, Crowley: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Dewayne Eugene Davis, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer; out of state detainer.

Selby Nicole Blanchard, 29, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Jessie Cole Langley, 25, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Gavin Blaine Johnson, 20, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Tonnisha Okema Mitchell, 41, Iowa: Home invasion.

Junius O. Taylor, 49, Austin, TX: Probation violation.

Deshon Keierra Strauss, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Romain Jamar Melanson, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Douglas Allen Kane, 65, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Ryan Jacob Richard, 31, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Maurisio Aguirre, 43, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; burglary.

Claiborne Lawrence Bergeron, 61, Westlake: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy and raw Monday, very cold air by late this week
Boy Scouts of America combine outdoors and Christmas with Reindeer Games
Boy Scouts of America combine outdoors and Christmas with Reindeer Games
Boy Scouts of America combine outdoors and Christmas with Reindeer Games
Boy Scouts of America combine outdoors and Christmas with Reindeer Games
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022