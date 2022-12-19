Inaugural Bayou Border Battle to tip-off this Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This coming week the McNeese Legacy Center will house the 1st ever Bayou Border Battle on December 19th-20th. The event is being hosted by Sulphur High School, and will show high school basketball teams from Louisiana taking on teams from the state of Texas. In the event 10 games will be played with plenty of key match-ups for local Lake Charles area teams.

Earlier we caught up with the organizer of the event, and head coach of Sulphur High School’s boys basketball team Adam Coleman, he stated, “: This event started off as just a bunch of some local coaches, very good friends with some of those guys over in Texas and start off with something small and we kept getting phone calls about wanting to be a part of it and it kind of grew into what it is now, and so we’re really excited about it....yeah, we just want everybody in the community in southwest is in to come out and enjoy some good basketball and create an environment that is very similar to a state championship type of environment so yeah, we’re just looking forward to putting on a first class event for our community and for the surrounding area”.

Here are the games that will take place over the two day period.

Monday, December 19th games:

3:30 pm, Summer Creek Girls (TX) vs. Fairview Girls (LA)

5:00 pm, Orangefield Boys (TX) vs. Fairview Boys (LA)

6:30 pm, Summer Creek Boys (TX) vs. Peabody Boys (LA)

8:00 pm, Vidor Boys (TX) vs. Sulphur Boys (LA)

Tuesday, December 20th games:

12:00 pm, Little Cypress-Mauriceville Girls (TX) vs. Barbe Girls (LA)

1:30 pm, Hardin Jefferson Boys (TX) vs. Vinton Boys (LA)

3:00 pm, Little Cypress-Mauriceville Boys (TX) vs. Barbe Boys (LA)

4:30 pm, East Chambers Boys (TX) vs. Iowa Boys (LA)

6:00 pm, West Brook Boys (TX) vs. Madison Prep Boys (LA)

7:30 pm, Beaumont United Boys (TX) vs. Zachary Boys (LA)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.