Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive, LCPD said.

On all three occasions, the juvenile wore a hoodie and a mask when they entered the businesses, showed a firearm, and demanded cash, LCPD said. The juvenile also retrieved several cell phones from two of the robberies.

On December 19, LCPD Detectives arrested the juvenile, without incident, at approximately 10:13 a.m. at a residence in the 2900 block of General Patton Street in Lake Charles.

Following the juveniles arrest, LCPD Evidence Officers recovered some of the stolen items and a firearm from the residence while executing a search warrant, LCPD said.

The juvenile remains in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice Service, LCPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Dustin Fontenot or Sgt. William Loving by calling (337) 491-1311.

