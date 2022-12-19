50/50 Thursdays
Gov. Edwards to discuss La.’s progress during annual end of the year news conference

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will recap the year Louisiana has experienced during his annual end-of-the-year news conference on Monday, Dec. 19.

The event will begin at 10 a.m.

The governor is expected to discuss some of the state’s accomplishments, milestones and progress.

Last year’s address was heavily focused on COVID-19.

