FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold rain continues through tonight; bitter cold arrives Thursday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today and tonight is the misery of a cold rain that will continue off and on through tonight and into early Tuesday morning. At times, the rain will come down heavy but brief while there will also be breaks at times in the rain altogether. Gusty northeasterly winds are also keeping wind chills down into the 30s while actual air temperatures remain in the 40s through the evening and overnight hours.

Showers should come to an end altogether by Tuesday morning, but clouds leftover with blustery winds will make for another cold day with afternoon highs tomorrow in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We keep temperatures above freezing again tomorrow night into Wednesday but clouds will keep afternoon highs in the 50s with rain holding off.

Tuesday Forecast (KPLC)

The arctic cold front is set to arrive on Thursday, but with only a few passing rain showers as temperatures ahead of the front warm into the 60s by Thursday afternoon. Once the front moves through, very windy and cold air will arrive quickly behind it’s passage Thursday night. Temperatures will be below freezing before midnight and continue to drop to between 15 and 20 degrees by Friday morning. High winds will create wind chill values near zero at times.

10 Day Forecast (KPLC)

The biggest concern for this freeze is making sure your home and properties are prepared for hard freeze conditions beginning Thursday night as temperatures drop to between 15 and 20 degrees by Friday morning. We’ll likely stay below freezing all day Friday and not get back to above freezing until Saturday afternoon. This will be a period of approximately 36 to 40 hours of below freezing temperatures.

This will be our coldest air of the season and will be cold enough to freeze any exposed water pipes, including sprinkler systems and pool pumps. Make sure to drain your sprinkler systems this week and keep your pool pumps operating 24/7 beginning Thursday night through Sunday if the lines aren’t already drained.

Even though temperatures will warm to above freezing during the day on Saturday, they will again drop to between 15 and 20 degrees overnight both Saturday and Sunday mornings, so hard freeze conditions will again return at night through Christmas Day.

It is imperative that you take precautions to protect your home if you plan to be away and traveling through the weekend. Make sure to leave some heat on in your home if you have a central furnace, have a neighbor check on your property throughout the weekend and wrap any exposed water pipes before leaving town.

Leave a slow drip in any faucets inside that are adjacent to exterior walls, especially those on north-facing walls if you are unable to insulate them or if you live in a home raised off the ground. If the pipes begin to thaw while you are away and burst, you could be left with water damage in your home or even worse, cause water pressure to drop for others on your water system if enough pipes in your city or town burst all at once things begin to thaw out.

If you know of anyone that will not have access to heat, make plans now to help provide them with a place to stay beginning Thursday night through Sunday night.

Pets will need a warm place, preferably indoors, beginning Thursday night as well.

Bring in any plants, as this will be could enough to kill even hardier vegetation including tropical plants, potted plants any really any plants you don’t want killed in the freezing temperatures.

And finally, use extreme caution with space heaters. Do not use them with extension cords and make sure there is plenty of open space around where they are operating. Keep them away from curtains, furniture and children. Test your smoke detectors now and replace batteries if needed. Also make sure to have a working carbon monoxide detector if your home has natural gas or propane heat sources.

Hopefully these tips will help get you prepared and help keep you safe as we endure these extreme cold temperatures later this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

