Experts suggest even with the drop in used car prices, now is a good time to sell

InvestigateTV - The average price of a used vehicle has fallen for four straight months, according to automotive research firm Edmunds, but experts said now is still a good time to sell.

If you are looking to sell your vehicle financial coach Cherry Dale had several tips:

· Be realistic about your car. Blue book values are based on condition, so make sure your price matches the true condition of your car.

· If you need to sell quickly start at a lower price, but if you’ve got the time, aim high.

· Consider selling to a dealership: they usually pay less but take care of all the paperwork.

· If you sell privately, make sure you pick a safe location to meet and preferable have someone with you.

· Ask to be paid with a cashier’s check from a financial institution or credit union

If you have questions about transferring titles, etc. check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.