Community choir performs annual cantata “The Glorious Light of Christmas”

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - With songs of high hymns reminding Christians of the reason for the season, members of the Welsh and Roanoke Community Choir performed their annual Christmas Cantata, “The Glorious Light of Christmas.”

One of the members, Jim Wright, explained, “It inspires, it delivers the message of Christ’s birth and that’s what we’re all about. We’re not about selfishness or anything...this is about joy. It’s about the love we have for each other which is an echo of the love God has for us.”

This year’s cantata was a little different than usual, there were no solos in the program and the choir was made up of many different denominations.

Director Cathy Sonnier says they felt inviting other choirs to join in would make this year extra special, “We knew people who had choirs of their own in their own churches and we just asked. ‘Why don’t you come sing with us? We’re starting practice, Why don’t you come sing with us?’”

She says a lot of hard work went into this year’s musical piece which took almost all year to perfect.

The choir put on two performances at the First United Methodist Church in Welsh on Sunday, and hope their song helped spread a little joy to all who came out to listen.

The choir’s next performance will be their Easter Cantata in the spring.

