Boy Scouts of America combine outdoors and Christmas with Reindeer Games

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third annual Reindeer Games took place at Prien Lake Park.

This event was hosted by the Boy Scouts of America to combine Christmas, the outdoors, and fun.

There were plenty of stations to work through, like a circuit board Christmas tree and branding a gingerbread man with a 1,400 year old flame called the Light of Peace.

“Everything with scouts we do, there’s a purpose to it. Learning through the vehicle of fun. We have a few STEM stations, crafts, activities, anything scout related, Christmas related, outdoors, and mix it up in a blender that’s what we have here today,” Calcasieu Area Boy Scout Jacob Fontenot said.

The Reindeer Games were open to the public.

