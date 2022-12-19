ALERT DAY FRIDAY: For extreme cold in SW Louisiana through the Christmas weekend

The 5 P's of cold (KPLC)

Southwest Louisiana (KPLC) - With some of the coldest air we’ve seen in Southwest Louisiana on the way since February 2021, here’s your first alert on how to get prepared leading up to the holiday weekend.

While there is a surge of very cold air headed our way, thankfully we are not expecting any ice or snow on the roads that would otherwise affect your travel plans, and the duration of sub-freezing temperatures won’t be as long as what we experienced in February 2021.

What to expect for SW Louisiana (KPLC)

The biggest concern for this freeze is making sure your home and properties are prepared for hard freeze conditions beginning Thursday night as temperatures drop to between 15 and 20 degrees by Friday morning. We’ll likely stay below freezing all day Friday and not get back to above freezing until Saturday afternoon. This will be a period of approximately 36 to 40 hours of below freezing temperatures.

This will be our coldest air of the season and will be cold enough to freeze any exposed water pipes, including sprinkler systems and pool pumps. Make sure to drain your sprinkler systems this week and keep your pool pumps operating 24/7 beginning Thursday night through Sunday if the lines aren’t already drained.

Even though temperatures will warm to above freezing during the day on Saturday, they will again drop to between 15 and 20 degrees overnight both Saturday and Sunday mornings, so hard freeze conditions will again return at night through Christmas Day.

It is imperative that you take precautions to protect your home if you plan to be away and traveling through the weekend. Make sure to leave some heat on in your home if you have a central furnace, have a neighbor check on your property throughout the weekend and wrap any exposed water pipes before leaving town.

Leave a slow drip in any faucets inside that are adjacent to exterior walls, especially those on north-facing walls if you are unable to insulate them or if you live in a home raised off the ground. If the pipes begin to thaw while you are away and burst, you could be left with water damage in your home or even worse, cause water pressure to drop for others on your water system if enough pipes in your city or town burst all at once things begin to thaw out.

If you know of anyone that will not have access to heat, make plans now to help provide them with a place to stay beginning Thursday night through Sunday night.

Pets will need a warm place, preferably indoors, beginning Thursday night as well.

Bring in any plants, as this will be could enough to kill even hardier vegetation including tropical plants, potted plants any really any plants you don’t want killed in the freezing temperatures.

Heater safety tips (KPLC)

And finally, use extreme caution with space heaters. Do not use them with extension cords and make sure there is plenty of open space around where they are operating. Keep them away from curtains, furniture and children. Test your smoke detectors now and replace batteries if needed. Also make sure to have a working carbon monoxide detector if your home has natural gas or propane heat sources.

Hopefully these tips will help get you prepared and help keep you safe as we endure these extreme cold temperatures later this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.