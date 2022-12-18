SWLA Veterans Cemetery observes Wreaths Across America day

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Military members and their families gathered at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in observance of Wreaths Across America day.

The day is celebrated nationwide, honoring those who are currently serving and to remember our fallen heroes by placing wreaths on their headstones.

“It’s a way for us to have the camaraderie and the faith and the fellowship with others to knowing their not alone and that’s my biggest thing is giving back and letting those people know that they’re not alone,” Location Coordinator Angela Allen said.

Those taking part today said it’s their mission to educate those on the sacrifices all military men and women have made for this country.

