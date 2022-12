SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022.

Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim.

Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer.

Jacoby Germaine Guy, 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Arthelus Paul Trout, 54, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery.

Nicole Elizabeth Patrick, 32, Sulphur: 2 counts possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle violations.

Pauline Lashara Woosley, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

