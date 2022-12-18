50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SOWELA Technical Community College hosts holiday brunch

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a brunch aiming at spreading some holiday cheer.

Families were invited to the school for a delicious brunch prepared by SOWELA faculty chefs.

When they were finished eating, kids had the chance to sit with Santa to get their picture taken and make their gift requests just in time for Christmas.

“I think it’s a great reminder to bring as much joy as you can and if we can fulfill that by doing our jobs and throwing this event then I think that’s what we’re called to do and need to do,” Director of Operations Haley Stevens said.

Stevens said she and her team chose to hold this event as a way to get kids and their families in the Christmas spirit.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

SWLA Veterans Cemetery observes Wreaths Across America day
SWLA Veterans Cemetery observes Wreaths Across America day
Lake City Church gives back with Holiday Hope event
Lake City Church gives back with Holiday Hope event
Santa stops by VFW Post 9854 in Vinton for lunch
Santa stops by VFW Post 9854 in Vinton for lunch
Santa joins Calcasieu Police Jury for breakfast
Santa joins Calcasieu Police Jury for breakfast