SOWELA Technical Community College hosts holiday brunch

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a brunch aiming at spreading some holiday cheer.

Families were invited to the school for a delicious brunch prepared by SOWELA faculty chefs.

When they were finished eating, kids had the chance to sit with Santa to get their picture taken and make their gift requests just in time for Christmas.

“I think it’s a great reminder to bring as much joy as you can and if we can fulfill that by doing our jobs and throwing this event then I think that’s what we’re called to do and need to do,” Director of Operations Haley Stevens said.

Stevens said she and her team chose to hold this event as a way to get kids and their families in the Christmas spirit.

