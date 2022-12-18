Santa stops by VFW Post 9854 in Vinton for lunch

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Santa, along with Mrs. Claus, visited the Veterans of Foreign War’s Post 9854 in Vinton to have lunch.

Santa sat down with the kids to hear their Christmas wishes but not before having a snowball fight.

A main character in the holiday season, Santa spreads holiday cheer everywhere he goes.

“Community is very important, if you want to be able to continue, you need the support of your community and we help each other out, and just having the kids having a good time, it’s just fun to watch them, and it’s great to just see them run around and have a good time and not have to worry about anything,” Post Commander Debbie McElhannon said.

This was VFW′s second time hosting Santa for lunch.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.