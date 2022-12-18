50/50 Thursdays
Santa joins Calcasieu Police Jury for breakfast

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury District 2 hosted a breakfast with Santa.

Families and friends came out for a free meal and to spend time with the jolly man himself.

“Well to kind of spread joy you know what I’m saying all the kids went through a lot with the hurricanes and the floods and the pandemic but everything is open now and the kids are out of school and they want to enjoy themselves for the holidays,” Juror Mike Smith said.

There was also a giveaway and of course kids had the chance to take pictures with Santa at the photo booth.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

