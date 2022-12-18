Pastor looks to future after tornado decimates 180-year-old church in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 180 years, St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the Algiers community.

But in a matter of seconds last Wednesday (Dec. 14), the church was flattened by an EF-2 tornado.

“My deacon called me and said, ‘Pastor, you’re not going to believe this, but the church is gone,’” Pastor Lonnie Williams said.

“I just can’t believe what has happened.”

Williams has been the pastor at St. Mark for the past 25 years. And while his congregation is small, the generations of those who worshipped there consider it home.

“Then, reality just set in,” Williams said. “Of course, I was devastated, just overwhelmed with disbelief. Seemed like a bad dream.”

Williams held no service Sunday, the first since the terrifying storm. But he said other churches already have reached out with offers to help him and his congregation.

“Next week, by this time, we will be in worship,” Williams said. “I have four pastor friends who have offered me to have service at their church, and the Lord is moving on our behalf right now.”

Williams said that while the loss of St. Mark will be felt across the community, he’s thankful there was no loss of life and expressed faith it will be restored.

“The Lord is good, the Lord is kind. And no matter what we go through, the Lord is always good,” Williams said. “He’s always in the midst of everything. And I know that the Lord will rebuild St. Mark Baptist Church.

“Before the Lord blesses you in a powerful way, a lot of times he’ll bring you through a storm. The storm comes first, then comes the blessing.”

Williams said his church already has received several donations to help rebuild. If you would like to donate, you can visit the church’s Go Fund Me page here.

