Lake City Church gives back with Holiday Hope event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake City Church is helping to bring some hope this holiday season to single parent families.

The church carries out the Holiday Hope event to allow kids and even their parents to receive some Christmas presents.

Pastors Charles and Tiffany White told 7News about giving back to the community with Holiday Hope.

“During this time it’s just important that we remember the the reason for this season, it’s all about generosity. It’s all about giving. You know here at Lake City Church, we believe that Jesus, the sinner you know of this holiday, and so it’s all about sharing love, you know during this time because the world is in desperate need of it,” Tiffany White said.

There was also hot coco, a cookie creation station, and afterwards parents and children were able to browse for presents to wrap for Christmas morning.

