FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy and raw Monday, very cold air by late this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our week, we’ll have a very wet and dreary Monday to greet us. An area of low pressure will develop just south of our area and stick around throughout the day. This will bring numerous showers and downpours to Southwest Louisiana. Showers will arrive in the area just before or at the morning commute, so use a little extra caution if you’re on the roads around this time.

Numerous showers and downpours will be around during the day Monday (KPLC)

Then the steadier activity will begin pushing into the area during the late morning hour and last through the afternoon and early evening. Right now, it looks like the heaviest activity will be in northern parts of the area, but even for areas further south we’ll see at the very least on and off showers and downpours throughout the day. A couple rumbles of thunder will even be possible closer to the coast. And when we throw the cloud cover in as well, this likely keeps temperatures in the upper 40′s for most of us, with low 50′s possible along the immediate coast. As far as rainfall totals, at least half an inch to an inch seems likely area wide, but localized amounts of a couple inches are possible in heavier downpours. A few showers are possible Tuesday morning as well but will exit by the afternoon as the low pushes away.

A blast of very cold, arctic air is increasingly likely by early Friday morning (KPLC)

Then we turn to the much bigger story of the week, and that’s an intrusion of arctic air into our region by Thursday night and Friday morning. Cold air is set to be dislodged across the lower 48 from Siberia this week. A strong cold front will develop and push through with the timing being sometime Thursday night. While precipitation chances along the front will be low, we’ll for sure notice its’ arrival. We’ll go from temps possibly in the 60′s during the afternoon to teens and low 20′s by sunrise Friday morning! Very gusty winds will also arrive Friday morning, meaning wind chills could possibly be as low as the single digits to start the day!! So if you have to be outside around that time, you’ll need your heaviest and warmest clothes.

Well below normal temperatures arrive with the cold front after Thursday (KPLC)

The bulk of the cold air will come on Friday, but sub freezing temperatures last at least through Saturday afternoon, with low’s likely below freezing again as we head to Christmas morning on Sunday. With this kind of cold and for an extended time frame, its’ looking likelier we’ll need to take cold weather precautions for plants, pipes and people. We’ll continue watching this over the next few days.

- Max Lagano

