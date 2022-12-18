50/50 Thursdays
BPSO searching for 2 suspects in forced entry burglaries

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of committing two...
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of committing two forced entry residential burglaries.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of committing two forced entry residential burglaries.

Both incidents occurred in the Magnolia Church Road area in the afternoon hours of December 16, BPSO said.

The suspects are described as two black males, BPSO said. The suspect vehicle is a black Sedan.

Anyone in the Magnolia Church Road community who has surveillance cameras or possibly had contact with the suspects is asked to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

