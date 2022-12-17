SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 16, 2022.

James Allen Henry, 42, DeRidder: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; 2 counts operating vehicle with a suspended license; 4 counts misdemeanor probation detainer; instate detainer.

Heidi Strange Smith, 29, Ville Platte: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband.

Jeffrey Alan Nunez, 29, Sulphur: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Caleb Blake Mays, 21, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple battery; instate detainer.

Aaron Leigh Courville, 31, Vinton: Battery of a police officer; simple battery; entry or remaining in forbidden places.

Skye Robert Haigh, 34, Sulphur: Reckless operation; child endangerment.

Matthew Aaron Sigler, 44, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia.

Courtney Olivia Jicks, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia.

Dean Evan Martin, 31, Naperville, IL: Disturbing the peace; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Bryan James Cormier, 37, Sulphur: 2 counts contempt of court; instate detainer.

Britany Lanae Hoffpauir, 30, Lake Charles: Theft from a building.

Steven Nicholas Doran, 41, Laplace: Contempt of court.

Bennie Antoine Charles, 38, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; instate detainer.

Joshua Demorgan Lavan, 34, Lake Charles: 2 counts possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jason Paul Nero, 43, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Christopher Michael Duplichan, 44, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

