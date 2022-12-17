SWLA animal shelters overcrowded around the holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Overcrowded animal shelters continue to be an issue throughout Southwest Louisiana, and it becomes more problematic after the holidays.

Each year surrendered or stray animals find themselves at the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter hoping to find a forever home.

”It’s very important that people do adopt rather than shop for an animal we do have animals here that are in need of homes and it would be a great idea for a family to come here to the shelter to look for an animal to adopt and hopefully select one,” Admin support supervisor, Nicole Dumas said.

The shelter encourages families to consider every option before purchasing or gifting a pet during the holidays.

“They have to figure out what type of animal suits their needs, dogs are bred for different reasons so they need to figure out what kind of animal will suit the needs of their home, dogs are a little bit needier than cats so they also have to decide if a cat would be a better fit for their home,” Dumas said.

Overcrowding remains a problem for the shelter staff, as they see an increase around this time of the year.

Beauregard Parish Animal Control posted this week that they are in mayday status and need people to adopt dogs to save their lives.

“Euthanasia sadly is something that does occur here but we do send and try to reach out to different rescues, different shelters and we do our best to get as many animals as we can out,” Dumas said.

Dumas said it’s crucial for potential owners to understand their living situation and determine if they are ready for the responsibility.

