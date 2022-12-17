Sulphur residents grateful no one was hurt in drive-by shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Though there was damage, a resident is grateful no one was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Sulphur Wednesday.

It’s unnerving to hear shots fired near your home, but it happened on East Carlton Street.

Some of those shots hit a visitor’s car parked next to Betty Janice’s home.

“I was in the house with the two grandkids. Their mama was in her room with the one that got his car shot up. And I heard the three gunshots, and I told them to run to their mama’s room. So, I jumped up and the dude that owns the car came in and I said, ‘Go see if they didn’t shoot your car.’ And they came out and his car was shot up,” said Janice.

No people were injured but shots did hit a car parked in someone's yard. (Betty Janice)

Janice called law enforcement. She said it could have hit her house where family was, inside including small children.

“The three great grandkids. One’s a 10-month-old, a three-year-old and a four-year-old, and their mama is Alecia. It was pretty close,” she said.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Allen has been arrested and booked on charges of assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated criminal damage to property. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said surveillance video led to his arrest.

“After reviewing the surveillance we were able to identify a suspect and suspect vehicle. Officers later were able to search the area and found that vehicle and the suspect. In the process found a spent casing inside the vehicle and later found the handgun that was used,” said Gully.

Gully said people are the police department’s eyes and ears. He encourages anyone to call police if they have more information about crime in the neighborhood.

Janice said Allen argued with the owner of the car earlier in the day, but she doesn’t know what the argument was about.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.