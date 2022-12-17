Sports Persons of the Week - 32 McNeese Student-Athletes Graduate
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The life of a student-athlete isn’t easy, there’s the part that fans get to see which are the student-athletes competing for their school, but there’s also the part fans don’t get to see which is practice, working out, studying film, attending team meetings, and much more, and then there’s the part completely unrelated to their sport, but part of the title ‘Student-Athlete’, their work in the classroom, and working towards graduation.
Last week 32 McNeese Student-Athletes accomplished the ultimate goal for any student, athlete or not; graduating.
Football:
- Calvin Barkat, Health & Human Performance - Pro-Chiropractic with a minor in Sports Medicine
- KJ Brown, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences
- Darius Daniels, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences
- Accord Green, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences
- Brandon Hayden, Health & Human Performance - Sports and Wellness Management
- Zach Hayes, Health & Human Performance - Sports Medicine & Pre-Chiropractic
- Marcus McElroy, Masters in Health & Human Performance - Health Promotion
- Deonta McMahon, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences
- Mason Pierce, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences
- Kordell Williams, Masters in Criminal Justice
- Trent Winbush, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences
- Walker Wood, Masters in Health & Human Performance - Health Promotion
- Charley Zeno, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences
Baseball:
- Ty Abraham, Marketing
- Davis Burgin, General Studies - Arts & Humanities
- Antonio Gauthier, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences
- Payton Harden, Mass Communication - Public Relations
- Bryson Hudgens, Management
- Burrell Jones, General Studies - Arts & Humanities
- Hayden Shaddox, Finance
Women’s Track and Field:
- Bonnie Andres, Psychology
- Jordan Carter, Health & Human Performance - Sports Wellness Management
- Maja Gebauer, Biology
- Sorcha Moloney, General Studies - Applied and Natural Science
- Zur’najah Poullard, Health & Human Performance - Sports Wellness Management
- Ane Torres, Mass Communication - New Media
- Dreunna Washington, Health & Human Performance - Pre-Physical Therapy
Men’s Track and Field:
- Garrett Dietert, Health & Human Performance - Pre-Chiropractic
- Elias Loriposia, General Studies - Applied and Natural Science
Men’s Golf:
- Trey Meadows, Mass Communications - Journalism
Women’s Basketball:
- Divine Tanks, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences
Soccer:
- Magalie Depot, Biology with a minor in Chemistry
“Well you know, like every athlete, you have to go to school, school definitely matters, it’s really the priority honestly, my people always told me the goal is to get your degree, and so that was my main goal, football obviously I’ve got a love and passion for it, but at the same time I was dedicated to getting my degree” said Deonta McMahon.
“It felt a little bit surreal, just because I felt like I was a freshman yesterday, it was a great accomplishment, especially with everything that happened here in Lake Charles with the hurricane, the flood, the freeze, it was pride also, just saying that I accomplished something like that and also because I’m a first generation college graduate so, for me, but also for my family it was a very proud moment for sure” said Magalie Depot.
