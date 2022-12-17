Sports Persons of the Week - 32 McNeese Student-Athletes Graduate

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The life of a student-athlete isn’t easy, there’s the part that fans get to see which are the student-athletes competing for their school, but there’s also the part fans don’t get to see which is practice, working out, studying film, attending team meetings, and much more, and then there’s the part completely unrelated to their sport, but part of the title ‘Student-Athlete’, their work in the classroom, and working towards graduation.

Last week 32 McNeese Student-Athletes accomplished the ultimate goal for any student, athlete or not; graduating.

Football:

Calvin Barkat, Health & Human Performance - Pro-Chiropractic with a minor in Sports Medicine

KJ Brown, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences

Darius Daniels, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences

Accord Green, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences

Brandon Hayden, Health & Human Performance - Sports and Wellness Management

Zach Hayes, Health & Human Performance - Sports Medicine & Pre-Chiropractic

Marcus McElroy, Masters in Health & Human Performance - Health Promotion

Deonta McMahon, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences

Mason Pierce, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences

Kordell Williams, Masters in Criminal Justice

Trent Winbush, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences

Walker Wood, Masters in Health & Human Performance - Health Promotion

Charley Zeno, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences

Baseball:

Ty Abraham, Marketing

Davis Burgin, General Studies - Arts & Humanities

Antonio Gauthier, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences

Payton Harden, Mass Communication - Public Relations

Bryson Hudgens, Management

Burrell Jones, General Studies - Arts & Humanities

Hayden Shaddox, Finance

Women’s Track and Field:

Bonnie Andres, Psychology

Jordan Carter, Health & Human Performance - Sports Wellness Management

Maja Gebauer, Biology

Sorcha Moloney, General Studies - Applied and Natural Science

Zur’najah Poullard, Health & Human Performance - Sports Wellness Management

Ane Torres, Mass Communication - New Media

Dreunna Washington, Health & Human Performance - Pre-Physical Therapy

Men’s Track and Field:

Garrett Dietert, Health & Human Performance - Pre-Chiropractic

Elias Loriposia, General Studies - Applied and Natural Science

Men’s Golf:

Trey Meadows, Mass Communications - Journalism

Women’s Basketball:

Divine Tanks, General Studies - Behavioral Sciences

Soccer:

Magalie Depot, Biology with a minor in Chemistry

“Well you know, like every athlete, you have to go to school, school definitely matters, it’s really the priority honestly, my people always told me the goal is to get your degree, and so that was my main goal, football obviously I’ve got a love and passion for it, but at the same time I was dedicated to getting my degree” said Deonta McMahon.

“It felt a little bit surreal, just because I felt like I was a freshman yesterday, it was a great accomplishment, especially with everything that happened here in Lake Charles with the hurricane, the flood, the freeze, it was pride also, just saying that I accomplished something like that and also because I’m a first generation college graduate so, for me, but also for my family it was a very proud moment for sure” said Magalie Depot.

