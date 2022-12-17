South Beauregard High School wins grant to expand computer science program

Longville, La. (KPLC) - South Beauregard High School won a $10,000 grant from Code.org to to expand their computer science program.

The CS Leaders Prize was awarded to only 102 schools out of 4,000 applicants. South Beau students have already started learning to code.

“It just helps with problems of solving overall and just some of the skills that kids need today. With, you know, with with jobs and everything out there,” said computer science teacher Lisa Spooner.

To be eligible for the grant, schools committed to adding a new computer science course in the 2023-2024 school year.

School leaders tell us they look forward to introducing students to new technology thanks to the grant.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.