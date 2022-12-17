Semi-Final Recap of the Boy’s Mallett Builders Iowa Basketball Tournament

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday was an eventful day as the Mallett Builders Iowa Basketball Tournament semi-finals occurred. The first game of the night was Iowa taking on Sulphur, and this one turned out to be an instant classic. Iowa jumped out to a 22-12 lead with 1:52 left in the 1st quarter, but the Golden Tors would fight back. With just under 5 minutes to go in the 1st half, Sulphur took the lead by 1 over Iowa 29-28. For the rest of the half the teams would trade blows with the Yellowjackets taking a slight 41-38 lead at halftime.

In the 2nd half the game would remain close through out. Iowa expanded their lead out to 8 points again with 5:57 left to go in the 3rd quarter. Once again though Sulphur would fight back grabbing the lead again 62-61 with 1:39 left to go in the game. Iowa would grab the lead back quickly off of a made layup by Dashawn Ceaser to make it 64-62. The Golden Tors would have one more shot at winning the game, but failed to get a last second shot to go down as they fell to the Yellowjackets 65-64.

In the second game of the night, the Elton Indians took on the Sam Houston Broncos. Early on in this one it was the Indians that seized the lead scoring the first to baskets of the game. The Broncos would then battle back into the game and would get with-in 1 point with 3:21 left to go in the 1st quarter. Elton would go on another run to take a 24-13 lead over Sam Houston at the half. Elton would continue to hold on to that lead in the 3rd quarter as they were lead by forward Demarcus Jack and his 18 total points on the night. Elton would hold on to win the 2nd semi-final game 54-47 over Sam Houston.

The championship game of the Mallett Builders Iowa Basketball Tournament will be on Saturday at 5:00 pm, as the Indians will take on Iowa.

