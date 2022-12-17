Johnson Bayou residents frustrated by long, frequent power outages; electric company responds

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Johnson Bayou residents were left in the dark for an extended period of time Wednesday after a generator malfunction at one of Jeff Davis Electric Co-op’s substations.

“We had one the day before that latest 27 and a half hours, and that is way too long, and I know that,” CEO Michael Heinen said.

Heinen is taking responsibility for a downed generator which left residents in the Johnson Bayou area without power.

One resident pointed out at Friday’s community meeting that this is just one instance. 7News spoke to others who said they are without power often and for several hours at a time.

Heinen explained the issue at hand is extensive damage to their facilities, now leaving many substations on generators and a delay with FEMA reimbursements.

“We are trying to get a better system to come down to the coast instead of the wood poles that we had before that wash away and aren’t there after the storm,” Heinen said. “In order to do that, we are working with FEMA, the State of Louisiana and the public service commissioner to get funds to rebuild the system that is strengthened and hardened.”

It’s a $500 million project that won’t near completion for at least a couple of years, but Heinen said it’ll be a much-improved system that will withstand 160 mile an hour wind.

“To get everything organized and approved before we start construction,” Heinen said. “That should start within 2023, and we plan on that system being in here before 2025.”

Some brought up the extended time it takes for workers to assess an outage and for the company to notify them. Heinen said the company is actively working to hire and train employees to improve this issue.

