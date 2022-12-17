FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Sunday with widespread rain on Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we get closer to Christmas there is no shortage of active weather coming! First focusing on Saturday night, we’ll have some very chilly weather. This is because we’ll have cloud-free conditions and winds that weaken into the night. This combination will create lows close to freezing along the I-10 corridor, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than that the further north you are. So it would be good idea to bring in plants that don’t do well in the cold.

A disturbance brings widespread showers and some downpours to the area Monday (KPLC)

Now our attention turns to the next chance for rain Monday. A disturbance will push through our area by Monday afternoon, and that brings widespread showers to the area, with a few rumbles of thunder possible along the immediate coast. These temperatures only stay in the low 50′s, making it a very yucky day outside. The heaviest rain will begin to exit late Monday night though a few showers are still possible to start the day on Tuesday.

Arctic air is likely to drop into the region as we get closer to Christmas (KPLC)

And that’s not all! Then we’re tracking an outbreak of arctic air in the lower 48 by Thursday, with this air coming all the way down from Siberia. The result will be a strong cold front that moves through the area around late Thursday evening. This will bring gusty winds and downright chilly temperatures. A hard freeze continues to look more likely with temperatures in the 50′s during the day Thursday to 20′s at night! Cold air sticks around for Christmas, though snow still appears unlikely at this time.

A strong cold front arrives Thursday evening and plummets our temperatures (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

