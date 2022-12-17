Day 3 Recap of Mallett Builders Girl’s Basketball Tournament

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was day 3 of the Mallett Builders Girl’s Basketball Tournament as the Welsh Lady Greyhounds took on the Bell City Lady Bruins. Early on in this one it was Bell City that grabbed the lead as they went up 13-8 over the Lady Hounds with 7:42 left in the 1st half. Welsh would climb back into the game off of a couple quick buckets to make it 11-14 with 4:31 left in the 2nd quarter. At the half Bell City lead 27-15 over the Welsh.

In the 2nd half the Lady Bruins expanded on their lead as they went up 36-23 at the end of the 3rd quarter. In the 4th it was much of the same as Bell City controlled the game from start to finish winning 40-28 over the Welsh Lady Greyhounds. A bright spot on the night for Welsh was forward Tylyn Porter as she hit a couple three point shots, and finished the game with a team high 10 points.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.