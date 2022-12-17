50/50 Thursdays
City of Lake Charles holiday trash schedule

New Year's Holiday Garbage Schedule
New Year's Holiday Garbage Schedule(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year’s Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Departments will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the Christmas holidays.

All offices will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27 and there no changes will be made to the Waste Management pickup schedule.

Christmas Holiday Schedule:

Garbage and trash scheduled for pickup on Monday, Dec. 26, will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Garbage and trash scheduled for pick up on Tuesday, Dec. 27, will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

The Wood Waste Facility, the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Nelson Ball Field Recycling Stations will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26. They will resume regular schedules on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

New Year Holiday Schedule:

Garbage and trash scheduled for pickup on Monday, Jan. 2, will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Garbage and trash scheduled for pickup on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will be rescheduled for pick up on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

The Wood Waste Facility, the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Nelson Ball Field Recycling Station will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, and will resume their regular schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Christmas trees may be placed curbside for collection after all lights and decorations have been removed.

