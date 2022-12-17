50/50 Thursdays
CHRISTUS Health physicians honored for commitment to care and service

By Sudan Britton
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -– Two Southwest Louisiana CHRISTUS Health physicians were honored for leadership and outstanding service in the Lake Charles community.

CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital named Tyson E. Green, DPM, the 2022 Dr. John Greene Martin Compassionate Care Award recipient. Green is a foot and ankle specialist at the Center for Orthopaedics.

The Dr. John Greene Martin Compassionate Care Award is given annually in honor of the founding physician of St. Patrick’s Hospital in 1908 with the Sisters of Charity, according to CHRISTUS Health officials.

David Landry, M.D., received the 2022 Benjamin W. Mount Physician Leadership Award. Landry is an inpatient specialist at CHRISTUS Lake Area Hospital.

The Benjamin W. Mount Compassionate Care Award was named for one of the Founding Members of Lake Area Hospital. It’s given each year to a physician who leads by example in their practice, exhibiting excellence in care, kindness, leadership, stewardship and service, according to CHRISTUS Health.

“These physicians exemplify the core values of dignity, integrity, excellence, compassion and stewardship at CHRISTUS Ochsner Health every day by their proven track record of clinical excellence, their patient-centered care and their commitment to working well with interdisciplinary teams,” said Jim Davidson, President and Chief Operating Officer of CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana.

