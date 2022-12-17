50/50 Thursdays
2 killed in separate Allen Parish crashes 45 minutes apart, including truck driver hit when poles came loose from trailer

Separate crashes in Allen Parish claimed the lives of two SWLA men Friday afternoon.
Separate crashes in Allen Parish claimed the lives of two SWLA men Friday afternoon.(MGN)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two Southwest Louisiana residents were killed in separate crashes in Allen Parish Friday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., an 80-year-old man was killed when his truck ran off the road on LA Hwy 10 just west of Callahan Road, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Philip L. Veazey of Oberlin was driving east on the highway in a 2006 GMC Sierra, Senegal said. For reasons under investigation, the pickup ran into a ditch and and began to overturn.

Veazey was ejected from the vehicle, Senegal said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senegal said Veazey was not wearing a seatbelt.

In a separate incident just before 2 p.m., a truck driver was killed when the utility poles on his trailer came loose and smashed through the cab, Senegal said.

Katlin Wayne Powell, 31, of DeRidder, was driving a 1991 Peterbilt west on Hwy 112 when a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe in front of him stopped to make a left turn onto Hwy 377. Powell did not see the stopped SUV at first and slammed the brakes to avoid hitting it, Senegal said.

While Powell was braking, the utility poles on the trailer shifted forward and smashed into the cab of the truck, Senegal said. Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Powell was wearing a seatbelt, Senegal said.

One of the poles hit the Tahoe. The SUV’s driver was injured, and the Tahoe had minor damage, Senegal said.

LSP continues to investigate both crashes.

Troop D has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths in 2022.

