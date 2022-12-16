W. Prien Lake expected to reopen at noon Friday; Sale to remain closed to through traffic

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles said West Prien Lake Road is expected to reopen in both directions around noon on Friday, Dec. 16.

The city provided an update on the West Prien Lake and Weaver Road projects Thursday.

Sale Road will remain closed to through traffic between West Prien Lake and Burton Lane as the widening project continues. The intersection of Sale and West Prien Lake will be a two-way stop.

Police Chief Shawn Caldwell advises drivers to use caution at this intersection, as there is a significant grade change between the asphalt road and the new concrete intersection.

Drivers should continue to allow extra time to get through the area, especially during peak hours. The area is still a construction zone with reduced speed limits.

Meanwhile, work continues on the drainage and sidewalk project on Weaver Road, and that is expected to be complete in February 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.