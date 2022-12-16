50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

W. Prien Lake expected to reopen at noon Friday; Sale to remain closed to through traffic

The city provided an update on the West Prien Lake and Weaver Road projects Thursday.
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles said West Prien Lake Road is expected to reopen in both directions around noon on Friday, Dec. 16.

The city provided an update on the West Prien Lake and Weaver Road projects Thursday.

Sale Road will remain closed to through traffic between West Prien Lake and Burton Lane as the widening project continues. The intersection of Sale and West Prien Lake will be a two-way stop.

Police Chief Shawn Caldwell advises drivers to use caution at this intersection, as there is a significant grade change between the asphalt road and the new concrete intersection.

Drivers should continue to allow extra time to get through the area, especially during peak hours. The area is still a construction zone with reduced speed limits.

Meanwhile, work continues on the drainage and sidewalk project on Weaver Road, and that is expected to be complete in February 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Expect congestion on I-10 W at Texas border
Cameron Ferry out of service
The Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory to avoid the area of Louisiana Avenue and...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Louisiana Ave. and Bank St. closed
I-10 West closed at Opelousas St due to two 18-wheeler crash
I-10 re-opened following two 18-wheeler crashes