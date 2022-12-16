VIDEO: DeRidder police arrest man trying to steal Christmas

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Oh, the Who-manity! If there’s anything we hate, hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely, it’s someone trying to steal Christmas cheer.

The DeRidder Police Department stopped such a suspect Friday morning.

The make-believe drama started when a concerned citizen reported a “suspicious” person yelling incoherently and taking gifts from a Christmas drop box.

When officers arrived, the furry green suspect is seen targeting the city’s Christmas display. The suspect fled on foot, continuing to yell.

Officers tackled the suspect, cuffed him and brought him to the police station for questioning. He was released with a summons for poor Christmas cheer and a bad attitude toward smiling people.

The DeRidder Police Department wishes everyone a merry Christmas, and says don’t be a Grinch.

