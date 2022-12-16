50/50 Thursdays
Teenage pedestrian dies after being hit by off-duty police officer last month

Aiden’s father hopes tragedy will bring change.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A teenager has died after being struck while crossing Westwood Road last month.

Aiden Shotwell, a freshman at Westlake High School, was 14 years old.

An off-duty Westlake police officer hit Aiden on Nov. 12. Aiden was attempting to cross Westwood Road (La. 378), just south of Phillips Road.

After undergoing emergency surgery in Lake Charles on Nov. 12, Aiden was life-flighted to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge with a traumatic brain injury.

He was returned to hospice in Lake Charles on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 15.

Aiden donated his organs to give others the gift of life, his father said.

GoFundMe for Aiden Shotwell

